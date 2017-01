May 12 Triangle Petroleum Corp

* Says rockpile has retained pjt partners in order to help evaluate strategic alternatives

* Says company has appointed thomas j. Allison as an independent director

* Triangle and rockpile have agreed to pursue strategic alternatives that would allow both companies to operate separately

* Rockpile energy services announces update on restructuring initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)