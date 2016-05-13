BRIEF-Boyd Group Q1 sales $350.4 million

May 13 Boyd Group Income Fund :

* Qtrly sales increased by 24.3% to $350.4 million from $281.8 million in 2015

* Qtrly same-store sales increases of 7.4%

* Qtrly diluted loss per unit $0.010

* "with respect to Q2, we did start to see softening of demand in some of our markets in late march"

* "softening of demand has continued into Q2 and is therefore expected to result in lower same-store sales growth in Q2"

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.59, revenue view C$316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)