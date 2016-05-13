BRIEF-Boyd Group Q1 sales $350.4 million

May 13 Boyd Group Income Fund :
* Qtrly sales increased by 24.3% to $350.4 million from
$281.8 million in 2015
* Qtrly same-store sales increases of 7.4%
* Qtrly diluted loss per unit $0.010
* "with respect to Q2, we did start to see softening of
demand in some of our markets in late march"
* "softening of demand has continued into Q2 and is
therefore expected to result in lower same-store sales growth in
Q2"
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.59, revenue view C$316.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)