BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters second amended, restated restructuring support agreement

May 13 Seventy Seven Energy Inc
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc enters into second amended and
restated restructuring support agreement
* $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new
common equity
* Consenting 2022 noteholders join amended agreement,
majority of noteholders support deal
* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in
full in ordinary course
* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on
or before June 9, 2016, in order to implement plan
* In exchange for support, consenting 2022 noteholders,
will, among other things, be entitled to appoint a board
observer
