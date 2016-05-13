BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters second amended, restated restructuring support agreement

May 13 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc enters into second amended and restated restructuring support agreement

* $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new common equity

* Consenting 2022 noteholders join amended agreement, majority of noteholders support deal

* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in full in ordinary course

* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before June 9, 2016, in order to implement plan

* In exchange for support, consenting 2022 noteholders, will, among other things, be entitled to appoint a board observer