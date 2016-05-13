BRIEF-China Green Agriculture posts Q3 EPS of $0.22

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 China Green Agriculture Inc
* China Green Agriculture, Inc. reports the third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results with revenue meeting the guidance, net income beating the guidance
* Q3 sales fell 1.1 percent to $78.64 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.73
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $74 million to $80 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $264 million to $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.