BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 13 Superior Drilling Products Inc :
* Qtrly average revenue per run was $9,900, down from
$11,100 in prior-year period
* Says capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be
approximately $600 thousand to $650 thousand
* Reduced capital expenditures reflect company's adjustment
to more severe than anticipated U. S. Drilling rig count decline
* Superior Drilling Products Inc Reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 revenue fell 65 percent to $1.44 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
