BRIEF-Manchester United reports Q3 adj earnings per shr of 7.15 pence

May 13 Manchester United Plc

* Sees FY revenue to be £500m to £510m.

* Sees FY adjusted ebitda to be £178m to £188m.

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share 7.15 pence

* Q3 revenue GBP 123.4 million versus GBP 95 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share 8.38 pence

* Q3 earnings per share view 5.26 pence, revenue view 126.1 million STG -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 borrowings were GBP 450.6 million versus GBP 437.7 million at Q2-end

* Board approved replacing quarterly cash dividend with regular semi-annual cash dividend on Class A and Class B shares of $0.09/share

* Manchester united plc 2016 third quarter results