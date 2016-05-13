BRIEF-Hexion says Q1 sales fell 16 pct to $909 mln

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Hexion Inc :
* Hexion Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 16 percent to $909 million
* Qtrly net loss $44 million versus $34 million last year
* Says expects to have adequate liquidity to fund its ongoing operations for next twelve months
* In late 2015, Hexion identified approximately $35 million in additional productivity and cost reduction programs
* As of March 31, 2016, Hexion had approximately $38 million in total in process cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.