BRIEF-Orbite posts Q1 net loss of $1.7 mln

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Orbite Technologies Inc :
* Orbite announces first quarter 2016 results
* Net loss for Q1 2016 decreased by $1.0 million to $1.7 million, as compared to same period in prior year
* Decrease in net loss during quarter is principally due to net finance expense (income) of $0.9 million
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.