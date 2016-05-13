版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Orbite posts Q1 net loss of $1.7 mln

May 13 Orbite Technologies Inc :

* Orbite announces first quarter 2016 results

* Net loss for Q1 2016 decreased by $1.0 million to $1.7 million, as compared to same period in prior year

* Decrease in net loss during quarter is principally due to net finance expense (income) of $0.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

