BRIEF-Orbite posts Q1 net loss of $1.7 mln

May 13 Orbite Technologies Inc :

* Orbite announces first quarter 2016 results

* Net loss for Q1 2016 decreased by $1.0 million to $1.7 million, as compared to same period in prior year

* Decrease in net loss during quarter is principally due to net finance expense (income) of $0.9 million