BRIEF-EnerCare Q1 total revenue C$142.6 million

May 13 EnerCare Inc :

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.09

* Increasing annualized dividend per common share by $0.84 to $0.924

* Qtrly total revenue C$142.6 million versus C$141.8 million

* EnerCare reports first quarter 2016 results and increases dividend by 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)