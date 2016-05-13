版本:
BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics says received FDA fast-track designation for drug to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage

May 13 Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Expects to begin enrollment in mid-2016, a pivotal phase 3 multi-center, multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study

* Edge Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for Eg-1962 for the treatment of subarachnoid hemorrhage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

