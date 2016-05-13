BRIEF-J C Penney reports Q1 loss of $0.22 per share

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 J C Penney Company Inc
* For q1, gross margin was 36.2 % of sales.
* 2016 comparable store sales expected to increase 3 % to 4 %
* Q1 was clearly challenging from a sales perspective.
* "maintaining our annual comp guidance of 3 % to 4 % as a result of positive nature of our recent sales trends"
* 2016 gross margin now, expected to increase 10 to 30 basis points
* Gross margin was impacted by additional markdowns due to unseasonable weather, partially offset by an improvement in our clearance selling margin
* "lowering our full year gross margin guidance to a 10 to 30 basis points increase for year"
* J c penney company inc sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share expected to be positive
* Lowering full year gross margin guidance reflecting rollout of appliances and rapid growth of online business
* J c penney company inc sees 2016 free cash flow to improve versus 2015
* 2016 free cash flow: expected to improve versus 2015.
* Fy earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J c penney company inc sees turnaround remains on track
* Comparable sales were down 0.4 % for q1.
* Qtrly total net sales $ 2,811 million versus $ 2,857 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.32
* Jcpenney reports a 63 percent increase in ebitda to $176 million and reaffirms full year ebitda guidance of $1 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
