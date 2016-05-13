BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports revenue $23.7 mln compared to $34.7 mln

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Sierra Metals Inc
* Qtrly revenue of $23.7 million compared to $34.7 million
* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 2.6 million ounces compared to 3.2 million ounces
* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 17.2 million pounds compared to 21.2 million pounds in q1 2015
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Sierra metals reports consolidated results for the first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.