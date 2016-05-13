BRIEF-KCG says in Market Making averaged 218.8 mln U.S. equity shares per day

May 13 KCG Holdings Inc

* For April, in market making, averaged $26.0 billion dollar volume traded, 5 billion shares traded, and 3.6 million trades per day in U.S. Equities

* In global execution services: KCG Institutional Equities averaged 218.8 million U.S. Equity shares traded per day in April

* In global execution services KCG Bondpoint averaged $192.3 million fixed income par value traded per day in April

* For overall market conditions in April, consolidated U.S. Equity volume averaged $257.4 billion in dollar volume

