版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-InterCloud Systems says awarded new service contracts

May 13 InterCloud Systems Inc -

* InterCloud Systems awarded new professional service contracts valued at over $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐