2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Newell Brands says appoints Ralph Nicoletti as CFO

May 13 Newell Brands Inc -

* Newell Brands Inc says with appointment of Nicoletti, current CFO, John Stipancich will leave company to pursue other interests

* Newell brands appoints Ralph Nicoletti chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

