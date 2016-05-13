版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-IEG Holdings posts Q1 revenue of $12 mln

May 13 IEG Holdings Corp

* IEG Holdings corporation announces record Q1revenue and surpasses $12 million cumulative loan volume level

* Q1 revenue $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐