BRIEF-CCL Industries says planned German healthcare acquisition for CCL label

May 13 CCL Industries Inc -

* Purchase price consideration, including debt assumed, is approximately $31 million

* To acquire Eukerdruck GmbH & Co. KG & Pharma Druck CDM GmbH

* CCL Industries announces planned german healthcare acquisition for CCL label Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

