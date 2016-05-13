版本:
BRIEF-Leatt Corp reports Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share

May 13 Leatt Corp

* Leatt corp financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

