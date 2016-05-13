版本:
BRIEF-Appvion says David Roberts elected to its board of directors

May 13 Appvion Inc

* David Roberts elected to Appvion's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

