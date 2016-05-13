BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics posts Q1 loss per share of $0.21

May 13 Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* Trial for VB-111 is recruiting on schedule; interim data is expected in H1 2017

* Full trial results for VB-111 expected late in 2017 or early 2018

* VBL Therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: