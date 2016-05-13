BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics posts Q1 loss per share of $0.21

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* Trial for VB-111 is recruiting on schedule; interim data is expected in H1 2017
* Full trial results for VB-111 expected late in 2017 or early 2018
* VBL Therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.