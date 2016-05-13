版本:
BRIEF-Nexeo Solutions says Q2 revenue fell 14.9 pct to $862.2 mln

May 13 Nexeo Solutions Llc

* Nexeo solutions reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 14.9 percent to $862.2 million

