版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-DelMar Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss of $0.03 per share

May 13 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* DelMar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results and corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐