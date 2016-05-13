BRIEF-Timbercreek Mortgage Investment gets interim order on merger with TSMIC

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp
* Received interim order from Ontario Superior Court of Justice with respect to combination of TMIC and TSMIC
* Order authorizes each of TMIC and TSMIC to call and hold special meeting of shareholders to consider arrangement
* Combined entity would be named Timbercreek Financial Corp.
* Timbercreek Financial is targeting an EPS of about $0.72 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months
* Targeted increase in EPS will be primarily achieved through savings in management fees and operational costs
* Timbercreek MIC and Timbercreek Senior MIC provide update on previously announced merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.