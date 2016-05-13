BRIEF-E Trade customers were net sellers of about $0.2 bln in securities during April

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 E*Trade Financial Corp
* Customers were net sellers of approximately $0.2 billion in securities during month
* Daily average revenue trades for April were 159,215, a one percent increase from march and a one percent increase from year-ago
* Net new brokerage assets were negative $0.4 billion in April
* Added 34,724 gross new brokerage accounts in April, ended month with about 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 10,866 from march
* April bank-related cash and deposits decreased $0.1 billion, ending month at $5.3 billion
* E*Trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.