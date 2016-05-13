BRIEF-Integra announces $20 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares

May 13 Integra Gold Corp

* Flow-Through shares shall be offered at a price of $0.87 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20.1 million.

* Announces $20 million bought deal offering of flow

* Says underwriters to purchase 23.1 million flow through shares of Integra on a bought deal basis

* Proceeds to be used to incur Canadian exploration expenditures

