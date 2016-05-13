版本:
BRIEF-CLX Communications acquires Mblox for $117 mln

May 13 CLX Communications AB

* Deal for USD 117 million

* CLX communications AB says deal valued at USD 117 million

* CLX communications AB: CLX acquires Mblox, strengthening its position as one of the global leaders in enterprise cloud communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

