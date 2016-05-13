BRIEF-IEC posts Q2 earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 IEC Electronics Corp
* IEC announces fiscal second quarter revenue growth and improved profitability
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 sales rose 4.7 percent to $33.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.