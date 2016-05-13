版本:
BRIEF-IEC posts Q2 earnings per share $0.14

May 13 IEC Electronics Corp

* IEC announces fiscal second quarter revenue growth and improved profitability

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales rose 4.7 percent to $33.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

