BRIEF-Aldridge reports Q1 loss per share $0.007

May 13 Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge reports Q1 2016 financial results and provides a corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

