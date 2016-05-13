BRIEF-NV5 prices underwritten offering of 1.7 mln shares at $26.25/shr

May 13 NV5 Global Inc

* NV5 prices underwritten public offering of common stock

* NV5 Global Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.7 million shares of its common stock at a price of $26.25 per share

* NV5 Global Inc says co expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $41.0 million