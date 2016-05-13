版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Knowlton Capital, Leni Gas Cuba announce new solar power joint venture for Cuba

May 13 Knowlton Capital Inc :

* Leni Gas Cuba Limited announces new solar power and energy storage joint venture for Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

