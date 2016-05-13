版本:
BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems Q3 loss per share $0.19

May 13 Sunlink Health Systems Inc :

* Sunlink Health Systems Inc Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $19.98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

