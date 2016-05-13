BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems Q3 loss per share $0.19

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Sunlink Health Systems Inc :
* Sunlink Health Systems Inc Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $19.98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.