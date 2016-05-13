版本:
BRIEF-Simlatus Corp reduces convertible debt by another $1.3m

May 13 Simlatus Corp

* Simlatus Corporation reduces convertible debt by another $1.3m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

