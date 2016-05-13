版本:
BRIEF-Iasis Healthcare Q2 revenue $821.3 mln

May 13 Iasis Healthcare Corp :

* Iasis Healthcare Corp qtrly net loss from continuing operations before income taxes totaled $15.3 million versus $18.5 million

* Iasis Healthcare Corp announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $821.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

