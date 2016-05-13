版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics reports Q2 loss per share C$0.01

May 13 SQI Diagnostics Inc

* SQI Diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

