版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Birner Dental Management Services says Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 13 Birner Dental Management Services Inc

* Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. announces results for 1Q 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $16.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐