公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's says Rona deal approved by Competition Bureau, Investment Canada Act

May 13 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's receives Investment Canada approval and Competition Bureau clearance for its pending acquisition of Rona

* Company expects deal to close on May 20

* Lowe's receives Investment Canada approval and Competition Bureau clearance for its pending acquisition of Rona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

