BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

May 13 Charles Schwab Corp

* Total client assets were a $2.58 trillion as of month-end april, up 1% from april 2015 and up 1% compared to march 2016

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2016 totaled $1.3 billion

* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also $1.29 trillion as of month-end april, up 2% from april 2015

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

