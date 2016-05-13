BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Charles Schwab Corp
* Total client assets were a $2.58 trillion as of month-end april, up 1% from april 2015 and up 1% compared to march 2016
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2016 totaled $1.3 billion
* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also $1.29 trillion as of month-end april, up 2% from april 2015
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.