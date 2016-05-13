BRIEF-Alta Mesa Q1 revenue $38 mln vs $60.4 mln

May 13 Alta Mesa Holdings Lp

* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to average between 19,000 to 21,000 boe per day

* Continues to evaluate liability management options and may in future engage in negotiations with holders of its senior notes

* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $24.2 million, compared to a net loss of $109.2 million

* During q1, production from several wells was curtailed or shut-in while awaiting connection to midstream infrastructure

* Estimates impact of limitations during q1 was 15% to 20% of company's total production

* Production volumes for q1 of 2016 totaled about 1,670 mboe compared to 1,700 mboe in q1 of 2015

* Anticipates that borrowing base for its credit facility will be reaffirmed at its current level of $300 million

