BRIEF-Alta Mesa Q1 revenue $38 mln vs $60.4 mln

* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Alta Mesa Holdings Lp
* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to average between 19,000 to 21,000 boe per day
* Continues to evaluate liability management options and may in future engage in negotiations with holders of its senior notes
* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $24.2 million, compared to a net loss of $109.2 million
* During q1, production from several wells was curtailed or shut-in while awaiting connection to midstream infrastructure
* Estimates impact of limitations during q1 was 15% to 20% of company's total production
* Production volumes for q1 of 2016 totaled about 1,670 mboe compared to 1,700 mboe in q1 of 2015
* Anticipates that borrowing base for its credit facility will be reaffirmed at its current level of $300 million
* Alta mesa announces first quarter 2016 financial results and operational update
* Q1 revenue $38 million versus $60.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.