BRIEF-Lyondellbasell approves new share repurchase program, increases dividend

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* Supervisory board has authorized company's management board to declare an interim dividend of $0.85 per share
* New dividend representing a nine percent increase from company's q1 2016 dividend
* Approved a new share repurchase program authorizing company to repurchase up to 10% of company's shares over next 18 months
* Lyondellbasell announces new share repurchase program and increased dividend
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.