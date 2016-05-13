BRIEF-Terravest qtrly earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Terravest Capital Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* First 2 quarters of fiscal 2016 have been weaker than prior year and we expect this to continue throughout remainder of year
* Qtrly sales $43.4 million versus $41.4 million
* Company's focus for 2016 has been and will continue to be cost cutting and process optimization
* Terravest announces second quarter results for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.