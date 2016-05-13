版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Aveo says private placement to consist of 17.6 mln units at $0.965/unit

May 13 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Private placement will consist of 17.6 million units, at a price of $0.965 per unit

* Aveo pharmaceuticals inc says expects to use proceeds from financing to fund its u.s. Pivotal phase 3 trial of tivozanib

* Aveo announces $17 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

