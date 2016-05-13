BRIEF-Aveo says private placement to consist of 17.6 mln units at $0.965/unit

May 13 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Private placement will consist of 17.6 million units, at a price of $0.965 per unit

* Aveo pharmaceuticals inc says expects to use proceeds from financing to fund its u.s. Pivotal phase 3 trial of tivozanib

* Aveo announces $17 million private placement