BRIEF-China Gold International reports 2016 Q1 results

* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
* China Gold International reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $65.6 million
* Gold production at CSH mine decreased by 11 pct to 36,703 ounces for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Projected gold production of 235,000 ounces in 2016
* Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million pounds (18,000 tonnes) in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.