BRIEF-China Gold International reports 2016 Q1 results

May 13 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

* China Gold International reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $65.6 million

* Gold production at CSH mine decreased by 11 pct to 36,703 ounces for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Projected gold production of 235,000 ounces in 2016

* Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million pounds (18,000 tonnes) in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

