公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-American DG Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 13 American Dg Energy Inc

* American DG Energy reports first quarter 2016 financial performance

* Q1 revenue fell 12.2 percent to $2.201 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

