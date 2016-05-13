版本:
BRIEF-Deep Down posts Q1 loss per share of $0.03

May 13 Deep Down Inc

* Deep Down reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $4.4 million versus $5.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

