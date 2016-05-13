版本:
BRIEF-XG Technology sees about $980,000 in proceeds from offering

May 13 Xg Technology Inc

* Says pricing of an offering of 14 million units, at a price of $0.07 per unit

* Says expects to receive approximately $980,000 in gross proceeds

* XG Technology Inc announces pricing of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

