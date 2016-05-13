版本:
BRIEF-Wright Medical Group N.V. announces private placement

May 13 Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright Medical Group N.V. announces private placement of $395 million of 2.25 pct cash convertible senior notes due 2021

* Notes mature on November 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

