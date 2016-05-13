版本:
BRIEF-Renaissance Oil signs license contracts, enters bond agreements

May 13 Renaissance Oil Corp

* Executed 25-year license contracts with Comisión Nacional De Hidrocarburos for Mundo Nuevo , Topén and Malva blocks

* Says operations of these permits will be transferred from Petróleos Mexicanos to company

* Says expects majority of development activities of minimum work programs will be conducted in 2017

* Renaissance announces signing of three license contracts and enters into surety bond agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

