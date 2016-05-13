BRIEF-Renaissance Oil signs license contracts, enters bond agreements

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Renaissance Oil Corp
* Executed 25-year license contracts with Comisión Nacional De Hidrocarburos for Mundo Nuevo , Topén and Malva blocks
* Says operations of these permits will be transferred from Petróleos Mexicanos to company
* Says expects majority of development activities of minimum work programs will be conducted in 2017
* Renaissance announces signing of three license contracts and enters into surety bond agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.