BRIEF-Chibougamau Independent Mines announces proposed share consolidation

* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc
* Announces proposed share consolidation and $1 million non-brokered private placement
* To consolidate issued and outstanding common shares on basis of one share for every two shares issued and outstanding
* If share consolidation is approved, will have 16.2 million common shares, compared to 32.5 million shares currently outstanding
* Non-Brokered private by issuing maximum of 15 million units for $0.05/unit, 5 million "flow-through" shares for $0.05 per share
* Brokered private placement
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.