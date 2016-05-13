版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co says offering priced at $17.65 per share

May 13 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Says public offering of 1.25 million common shares priced at $17.65 per share

* Eagle point credit company prices offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

