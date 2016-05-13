BRIEF-Tengasco reports Q1 loss of $0.23 per share

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Tengasco Inc
* Continues to evaluate acquisition, joint venture, and corporate opportunities that will add value to company
* Personnel reductions announced during q1 of 2016, resulted in savings of payroll and benefit costs of approximately $19,000
* In future quarters, company anticipates savings of approximately $125,000 per quarter as a result of personnel reductions
* During q1 of 2016, company recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment
* Expects to record impairment during q2 of 2016 as prices during q2 of 2016 will be significantly lower than prices realized during q2 of 2015
* Tengasco announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $932,000 versus $1.634 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.